Parents asked to monitor kids closely as HFMD cases rise in SVG schools

HFMD Cases Rise In SVG Schools

Parents are asked to closely monitor their children as confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) continue to rise at educational institutions throughout the country.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Pediatrician Dr Sheri Ann Davis- Andrews advised that medical attention be sought, especially in cases where the diagnosis is unsure, or if the child is not eating or drinking well or if symptoms do not improve after treatment.

Dr Andrews encouraged parents to keep their children hydrated and increase their fluid intake, which is critical once they are ill. She also advised caregivers of young children to continuously sanitize and disinfect surfaces, toys and to encourage proper hand washing “after using the potty, or for parents/caregivers after changing diapers”.

The Pediatrician explained that though Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a common viral illness among children aged zero (0) to seven (7) years, it can also occur in adults and though persons are most contagious during the first week of contracting the disease, they can still be contagious for weeks after the symptoms go away.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment are closely monitoring the situation and have advised that parents/caregivers should avoid sending children to daycare and school if they are suffering from HFMD and to always follow safe hygiene practices.

Hand, Foot and Mouth disease usually presents itself with sores/blisters that can appear in the palms and or soles of the feet, making it painful for children to even walk. The illness usually starts with a fever, sore throat, reduced appetite and a feeling of being unwell.

Further Reading from CARPHA

What is hand-foot-and-mouth disease?

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a generally mild disease caused by a group of viruses called Coxsackie Viruses.

Who is at risk?

HFMD mainly affects infants and young children (less than 5 years old) but can also occur in older children and adults.

How is hand, foot and mouth disease spread?

The disease is spread from person to person through coughing; sneezing; close contact; contact with infected faeces, such as can happen when changing a diaper, and touching surfaces or objects which have been contaminated with the virus. Outbreaks of HFMD often occur where young children are constantly in close contact with each other, such as in schools, daycares and nurseries.

What are the symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease?

Symptoms usually begin with a fever, sore throat, reduced appetite and a general feeling of being unwell. Within a day or two after the first symptoms, a rash and bumps may appear on the soles of the feet, palms of the hands and inside the mouth. A rash may also develop on the elbows, knees and buttocks. The bumps may blister but do not cause itching. Some persons may have the disease but do not show any symptoms and can still pass the virus on to others. The illness is usually mild and persons usually recover from the disease between 7 to 10 days.

Is there a vaccine?

There is no vaccine to protect against the viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease.

How is HFMD treated?

There is no specific treatment for HFMD. Symptoms can be treated to provide relief. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be used to manage fever and pain. Persons with the disease need to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration. Cold liquids are usually preferable, however, spicy and acidic foods should be avoided as they may cause discomfort.

How can I prevent the spread of HFMD?

To reduce the risk of getting infected with HFMD and prevent the spread of the disease:

Wash hands often with soap and water, especially after changing diapers. Adults should help young children do the same.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces and objects, such as toys and doorknobs

Avoid close contact such as hugging, kissing and sharing eating utensils with persons who have HFMD

It is important to note that Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease is a different disease from Foot and Mouth Disease which mainly affects animals such as cattle and swine.