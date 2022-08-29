As children in St Vincent and the Grenadines prepare to return to school on Monday, September 5th, parents and guardians are urged to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

Speaking on NBC radio, Shanika John, promotion officer at the Ministry of Health, said there is enough stock of COVID-19 vaccine to provide vaccinations to all eligible children.

“We do have the vaccines available for children, but for those persons who are 5 years to 11, we have the Pfizer vaccine available to them in that particular age group”.

“We have vaccines available for those 12 years and older with Pfizer and Moderna. Currently, we do not have any of the Sputnik V, and we’re still awaiting confirmation for a couple of others that we put a request for, which is the AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson, which is a single shot”.

John says this is a really good opportunity for people as schools are reopening to ensure there is additional protection where COVID-19 is concerned.