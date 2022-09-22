Park Hill Evangelical Church to launch weekly student support programme 

The Park Hill Evangelical Church will launch a weekly Student Support Programme for students of Primary and secondary schools and College level, from Saturday 24th September from 9 am – 12 pm.

Students from Park Hill, Colonarie, Bellevue, South Rivers and Byrea communities can take full advantage of this opportunity.

The programme is without cost to the students. The church is also calling for volunteer teachers from the communities to assist with the programme.

The church will also launch an in-person weekly Bible Club for the children of the communities from today Thursday 22nd September from 3:30-4:30 pm.

This will be held every Thursday at the same time at the church.