Park Hill Government School Hosts Career Fair

Students of the Park Hill Government School were exposed to a number of career opportunities when the school hosted its first Career Day in years.

The event held on Friday, May 31, at the school, gave students the opportunity to dress in the attire of their chosen professions. Professionals in the community participated in the event to share information about their respective careers, and provide an opportunity for the students to learn about different career paths.

Senior teacher and Chairperson of the Education Committee at the Park Hill Government School, Sally-Ann Marks said the Career Day was held as part of the school’s activities to commemorate Child Month.

She said the event was also geared at sensitizing the children and guiding them to choose their career paths at an early age. Marks said the Career Day exposed the children to non-traditional careers and she noted that the presentations from professionals in the community helped to convince the students that there are many career paths to choose from.

Marks said the intention is to host Career Days at the Park Hill Government School, as often as possible, to expose and introduce the students to different career paths.