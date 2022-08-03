Park Hill man charged with stealing lumber valued at $10,344.84

On 01.08.22 police arrested and charged Cameron John, 42-year-old Labourer of Park Hill with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly stole a quantity of Lumber valued at ECC $10,344.84 – the property of a 40-year-old Labourer of Park Hill. The incident occurred at Park Hill between 01.12.21 and 31.01.22.

John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 2.8.2022 and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of ECC $ 8000.00 with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Colonarie Magistrate Court for a hearing on 4.8.2022.