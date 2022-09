The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Department recognizes that the decommissioned ET Joshua Airport tarmac is being used for parking by container trailer owners.

This practice is creating a problem and MUST CEASE with immediate effect.

The Traffic Department also strongly advises all owners of trailers that are now parked on the tarmac to remove them immediately.

Failure to comply will result in persons being prosecuted according to the Law.