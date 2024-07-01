Parkland Fuel, the parent company of Sol EC Ltd. based in Canada, is proud to support local communities through its Parkland Pledge initiative. This program allows Sol St Vincent employees annually to donate to a charity or institution of their choice, giving them the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

The Hairouna Karate Federation is a non- profit organisation recognised as the governing body for karate in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Our mission is, to support develop and advance the practice of karate throughout St. Vincent & the Grenadines, whilst promoting values such as discipline, health, and personal development through the practice of the art.

The Federation benefits individuals of all ages and backgrounds through engagement with the community through its clubs to offer karate classes, workshops, and events that helps to foster teamwork and sportsmanship.

As a non-profit, we are dedicated to serving our sporting community by reinvesting any surplus funds into supporting our members by providing safety & training equipment to bolster their development & growth in a safe and enabling environment.

In addition, through our clubs, we are engaged in various initiatives and out reach programs which target the vulnerable persons within our country such as working along with Redroots and Soroptimist International to combat violence against young girls and women, giving to the elderly and those in need through homes for the elderly, providing avenues for vulnerable children to become engaged in and obtain discipline and direction through karate and bringing help and joy to the Guadeloupe Home for Girls and the St. Benedict’s Day Nursery and Children’s home.

We are very grateful for the donation by Sol EC Ltd. Which would go a long way towards furthering our activities.