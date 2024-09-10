Parkland Fuel’s Pledge Empowers Local Communities In SVG

Supporting Local Communities Through the Parkland Pledge

Parkland Fuel, the parent company of Sol EC Ltd. based in Canada, is proud to support local communities through its Parkland Pledge initiative. This program allows Sol St Vincent employees annually to donate to a charity or institution of their choice, giving them the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

The Dorsetshire Hill Government School was chosen as a recipient of this initiative. This primary school plays a vital role in the community, particularly through its school meals program. This program provides meals to 39 out of the 51 students enrolled at the school, representing 76.47% of the student population.

With the cost of providing a meal to a child at just XC$1.00 per day, the XC$1,086.76 donation from the Parkland Pledge will go a long way in supporting the program and ensuring that these children receive the nourishment they need to focus on their education.

“I would like to thank Parkland for affording me the opportunity to assist my community through this fantastic program,” said the employee. “I encourage others in the community to contact Ms. Janice Gilkes, the school principal, or a member of the staff, to see how they can also contribute to the education and well-being of our children.”

The principal, Ms. Janice Gilkes offered her thanks on behalf of the student, parents and teachers of the Dorsetshire Hill Government School, saying “I would like to express thanks and gratitude to Sol for their generous donation to the school’s Feeding Program. Your donation will benefit all our students who are a part of this program, and we are very grateful.”

The Parkland Pledge is part of Parkland Fuel’s ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

**About Parkland Fuel**

Parkland Fuel Corporation is one of North America’s fastest-growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products. Based in Canada, Parkland serves a broad range of customers across multiple regions, delivering essential products and services with a focus on safety, reliability, and community involvement.