Party Traitors and Renegades will meet their end

Speaking on the occasion of the Unity Labour Party‘s 21st Anniversary, political leader Ralph Gonsalves said that when you are labour, you are labour; it’s in the DNA.

Gonsalves speaking about the 1994 period, stated that certain people thought they could have destabilized the party, but such never materialized. “We did not permit it, and what I said then is relevant today”.

Regarding obligations under the party’s constitution, Gonsalves said you cannot belong to the ULP and another party; in other words, you cannot be a cutlass.

He said on no single occasion in the 21 years he as Prime Minister had to fire a minister or ask any one of them to resign.

Gonsalves said this has not happened because people say he is a dictator but because of the party’s constitution.

“To be disciplined and committed to the parties work, principles and decisions, to strengthen the relations of the party, to practice life’s virtues and to struggle against one selfishness, arrogance and conceit”. To be critical and self-critical within the party, not to take it outside”. And finally, you join the ULP. You cannot join another party”.

“You have heard me say from the platform that any renegade, traitor or castaway from the ULP could keep noises on the fringes, they may even get involved in politics, but that is the end of them politically. Because the one thing that labour people don’t like is traitors and renegades, and those naturally are castaway because they don’t want to live up to what the party stands for”.

“The same way we plan for the party, it’s the same blueprint we have for the county, ideas, structural systems and people, and we place them into operation”.

Gonsalves said sometimes the party members may get vexed with those in leadership, but when it counts, they know if you are labour, you remain labour.

The party leader said that not all of their members move about and engage in public activities, but they are involved in a range of activities for the party.

He said that while political victories over the years can be attributed to those in leadership, it’s primarily attributed to the ‘rank and file’ of the party, which has been solid enough to defeat SCL, the mind benders and the other NDP financiers.

Gonsalves said he is signing party cards every month, urging persons to join, and stating that there is much more work.