Pastor Clive Dottin Says Trinidad & Tobago is A Sea of Corruption

According to Seventh-Day Adventist preacher Clive Dottin, politicians shield assassins, gang leaders, and corrupt multi-million dollar businesses.

Dottin said yesterday at the T&T Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association (TTSIDA) Crime Talks and Hamper Drive at the Marabella Basketball Court along the old train line that even with a State of Emergency (SoE), only targeting white-collar criminals will reduce crime.

We cannot allow legislators to associate with gang leaders, thieves, and demons. That must end. The leaders of the two major political parties in the country should not have individuals involved in gangs and drug dealing in their ranks. Not right, Dottin said.

“You cannot fight crime and protect assassins. You cannot fight crime and accept election campaign donations. And that hurts us.”

When talking about crime, Dottin, 75, said people frequently refer to “poor fellas,” blue-collar criminals.

He remarked, “We must have a vision one day to be able to arrest the white-collar criminals” to reduce crime. These are hardly the destitute youngsters on the train line bringing in cocaine and guns.

He claimed he was informed white-collar crooks with AK15s and cocaine were untouchable by two state security analysts.

He stated that corruption has spread to the army and coast guard, revealing that corrupt police, soldiers, and coastguards often have lawyers, businessmen, or politicians behind them.

Speaking about the murder of state prosecutor Randall Hector on December 31, 2024, he stated, “The government did not provide security for that guy, and he prosecuted gang leaders.”

As Caribbean Religious Liberty Association members, Dottin and Hector knew one other for 10 years.

“Since he died, no government representative has attended the funeral or spoken about him. I’ll explain…Due to our protection of political and business assassins, the state has not spoken about my church member Randall Hector, who was willing to die.

Hector said he knew pursuing gang leaders would risk his life, but he believed God had called him to change society. Speaking at the event, Inspector Mark Mohammed of Marabella Police Station criticised society for lacking love.

He assured locals that the police want to work with law-abiding citizens but criminals should beware. “We are coming for you,” Mohammed said.

TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson again requested government and industry backing, promising to visit and help communities.