Pastor who died says Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ is Hell’s Soundtrack -VIDEO

Rihanna is always on at the hottest party ever thrown.

Any DJ worth their salt knows that a good party requires plenty of Fenty, and it turns out Satan ain’t no exception, at least according to a Michigan priest who went to Hell.

In a now-viral TikTok , Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died after having a heart attack in 2016. But despite believing that he was “going upwards” due to doing “so much good in this lifetime,” the preacher ended up descending into the depths of Hell, where he supposedly witnessed the kind of pain and suffering he “wouldn’t wish [on his] worst enemy.”

As Gerald went on to say, he experienced several “indescribable” things, such as seeing a man “walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe” while wearing “chains on his neck,” and a part of Hell where a choir of demons play music as a form of punishment, specifically Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

Granted, he did explain that the demon choir purposefully tries to inflict maximum trauma by performing the songs “very badly,” meaning that “every word of every song was made to torture you for the fact that you didn’t worship God through music while you were on Earth.”