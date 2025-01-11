Soca Queen Patrice Roberts Reclaims Throne at ‘Soka In Moka’ Fete

Soca Queen, Patrice Roberts reclaimed her throne last Sunday night, as she exploded on to the “Soka In Moka” all inclusive fete stage, igniting the mature audience with a demonstration of unbridled confidence for the ladies and showing off a sexy physique and commanding presence that snatched the breaths away from most men.

Thanking all her fans for supporting her over the past year as she grieved and dealt with the loss of her deceased fiancé, companion and the father of her daughter, Lily: the late Ricardo Drue (R.I.P.), Roberts also hopped down into the crowd for a final jump up amongst “her people” before closing off a highly-engaging set from The A Team Band. Roberts emerged just after 9 pm, adorned in a revealing golden ensemble capped with a blond bob hairstyle and following an enlivening sequence which saw sterling performances from guest acts such as: the hit songwriting duo of “Full Blown”; the muscular and confident, “Swappi”; the Trinity College alumni talent, Shal Marshall; NY-based ladies favorite, “Lyrikal” and the newcomer from Dominica, “Trilla-G” who performed the smash hit, “Someone Else” minus his collaborators, “Litle Boy” and “Quan”.

Taking control of the masses as she coaxed them into frenzy with hit after hit from her extensive catalogue, Roberts even attracted the attention of retired cricket icon, Brian Charles Lara, who appeared determined to take on her robust derriere, taller frame and professional wining capabilities and after getting clearance to make an attempt fared quite well, all things considered. However, Roberts would not commend his wining effort too much, instead declaring his cricketing prowess as his main talent and stating that “we appreciate you in the country” before dismissing him back to the sidelines.

More emboldened by this demonstration of her dominance, Roberts had the crowd eating out of her hands thereafter and cemented it with her final jump up in the midst of the masses as she sang her 2024 hit, “Anxiety” and allowed fans to embrace, dance, film and take selfies with her on the dancefloor.

“I didn’t plan any of that,” she said afterward, “these things just happen sometimes and we go with the flow and make it work for the people’s enjoyment!”

Performing in the second slot, Roberts’ energy prevailed on the night along with the foundation efforts of frontline singers, Joel “Zan” Feveck, Kerlene “Kerlz” Joseph, Nishard M and the musical dynamism of the A Team band – together they secured favor with the assembly after an appetizing warm-up by Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan.

Left to close the 25th anniversary celebration, “College Boy Jesse”, Andre “Viking Ding Dong” Houlder, Mical Teja and D All Starz kept the engine running along with special guests: “Teddyson John” from St Lucia, “Blacka Dan” from Grenada and Trinity College’s own, Olatunji Yearwood. Designated to assist in upgrading the school’s security system, the proceeds from “Soka In Moka” will certainly help, even as the event cemented it’s position and significance on the fete calendar as the first official fete (with multiple live bands and performers) and the first live test of songs and for performers of the Trinidad Carnival season.