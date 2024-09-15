53-Year-Old Frenches Resident Arrested for Cocaine Possession

RSVGPF Continues to Champion the Fight against Drug Trafficking

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) remains dedicated to combating drug trafficking and illegal narcotics within our multi-island state.

As part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity and uphold public safety, a successful operation was carried out on the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

At approximately 11:00 AM, a team of officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and the Narcotics Unit (Drug Squad), conducted a search at a residence in Frenches. As a result of this operation, Patricia Solomon, a 53-year-old unemployed resident of Frenches, was arrested.

Ms. Solomon was found to be in possession of 1,075 grams of cocaine and has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, conspiracy, and drug trafficking.

Solomon appeared at the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court today, September 13, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was placed on bail in the sum of $20,000.00 with one surety.

She was ordered by the court to surrender all of her travel documents and report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Stop Notices were also placed at all ports of entry and exit. The case was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for a hearing on September 17, 2024.

The RSVGPF takes drug-related offenses seriously and remains committed to dismantling the networks involved in the illegal drug trade.

We urge the public to continue supporting the RSVGPF in its efforts by reporting suspicious activities related to drug trafficking and other criminal acts.

Together, we can build a safer and more secure Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.