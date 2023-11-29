Patriotic Venezuelans Await Essequibo Referendum

Throughout this week social and political activists will hold festive campaign closings in several states.

The “All Venezuela” activists will host festive events to conclude the campaigns related to promoting the referendum in defense of Essequibo, which will take place on December 3rd.

Hector Rodriguez, the responsible for Alliances and Microcampaigns at the “All Venezuela” Command, announced that the campaign closures will follow the following schedule:

– On Monday, the campaign concluded in the states of Cojedes, Apure, and Nueva Esparta.

– On Tuesday, the campaign will close in the states of Guarico, Tachira, Lara, Miranda, Barinas, Anzoátegui, Amazonas, and Yaracuy.

– On Wednesday, the campaign will conclude in the states of Aragua, Trujillo, Zulia, Merida, Carabobo, and Sucre.

– On Thursday, the campaign will wrap up in the states of La Guaira, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Falcón, and Portuguesa. On Friday, it will conclude in Caracas.

Throughout the last week of November, Venezuelans will also hold public concerts and parties to celebrate the Essequibo referendum in locations such as Punto Fijo, San Felipe, Coro, San Carlos, Guatire, Margarita, and Caracas.

In one of the closing events, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), asserted that imperialism and its allies are waging a war against the Bolivarian nation.

“Imperial powers are at war against Venezuela. International organizations that should be impartial, multinational oil companies, and all those who historically have sought to impose their influence on Venezuela are aligned. This is not, however, the first time that our people have resisted, fought, and triumphed.”

PSUV legislator Iris Varela emphasized that the Essequibo referendum is an exercise of sovereignty through which Venezuelans can defend their country’s heritage.

On Sunday, millions of citizens are called to participate in a referendum in which Venezuelans will express their views on the following questions:

1) Do you agree to reject, by all legal means, the fraudulent line imposed by the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, which seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2) Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3) Do you agree with Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

4) Do you agree to oppose, by all legal means, Guyana’s claim to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

5) Do you agree with the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the development of an accelerated comprehensive care plan for that territory’s current and future population, a plan which includes, among others, the granting of citizenship and Venezuelan identity card, in accordance with the Agreement Geneva and International Law, consequently incorporating such state on the map of Venezuelan territory?