Trade Mark International and Paul Mantoura are set to appear in UK Court.

St. Vincent fraud Trade Mark International, operated by Paul Mantoura and his family from the UK, is currently facing legal proceedings in a UK court brought by international investors who have been defrauded of millions of US dollars.

Mantoura, the owner of the website trademarkint.com, utilised it for marketing purposes as the fraudsters promoted investments in the Trellis, a proposed skyscraper.

Trellis, he second tallest building in the UK is set to rise in the heart of London. Platinum Advisors Ltd., his company, was registered in Kingstown, SVG, and had banking arrangements with the now-defunct Loyal Bank.

Mantoura provided investors with assurances to enhance investment credibility. This was a complete fabrication from Morgan Stanley and Commerzbank.

Mantoura has been approached by UK lawyers as an initial step towards court proceedings for the recovery of stolen funds.

A significant number of investors were located in Latin America, with Mantoura functioning from Sao Paulo using a Brazilian email address.