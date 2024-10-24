The Story of Paulene Bramble’ Connects Generations

On The Story of Paulene Bramble

A new literary/historical publication has been launched to mark the 45th Anniversary of the Independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This book, “The Story of Paulene Bramble: Book one: Spring’s Blossom and Young Thorns,” written by Vincentian international law specialist and diplomat, Dr Richard A. Byron-Cox, tells in literary form, an intimate history of SVG from 1800 to 1939.

This work is a literary text, relating much of the economic, social, religious, familiar history, and much more through the lives of its characters, crystallised in that of its chief protagonist, Paulene Bramble.

The book hail by reviewers from around the world as iconic masterpiece, took some 12 years to write. Dr Byron-Cox who is also the author of the critically acclaimed, “Were Mama’s Tears in Vain?” explains that his objectives for writing this work include marking history more than just statistics, by demonstrating that the past of slavery and colonialism played the key role in shaping the Vincentian and Caribbean person of today.

In his review of the book, SVG’S High Commissioner to London, His Excellency Cenio Lewis declares, that this work will have a lasting impact on those lucky enough to read it, as it touches on serious matters of concern in our world today. While in the words of German sociologist Andreas Schulter, with this book Byron-Cox shows that he is writing in the class of Chinua Achebe, Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and James Balwin. And former Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Dr Oscar Oramas says, it’s a brilliant description of society.

The book is available at local bookstores.