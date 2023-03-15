Paul’s Avenue businessman charged with striking a teacher in her face

On 14.03.23, Dominic Ross, 56 year old Businessman of Paul’s Avenue was arrested and charged with the offences of Assault and Grievous Bodily Harm.

Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted a 43-year-old Teacher of Evesham by striking her to the right side of her face with his hands at Heritage Square, Kingstown about 12:05 pm on 11.03.23.

The defendant is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 35-year-old Insurance Broker of Redemption Sharpes by striking him to his face with his hands causing his nostril to be fractured at Heritage Square, Kingstown about 12:05 pm on 11.03.23.

The accused appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, 15 March 2023 where he plead guilty to the charge of Assault and not guilty to Grievous Bodily Harm. Station bail was continued and he was ordered not to contact the virtual complainants.

The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for continuation on April 11, 2023.