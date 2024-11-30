Double Fatality in Paul’s Avenue Shooting

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Paul ’ s Avenue

Two killed, Two Injured in Paul’s Avenue shooting

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues its investigation into the fatal shooting incident that occurred in Paul’s Avenue during the early hours of Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The police have confirmed the identities of the two men who were pronounced dead at the scene. They are Mr. Laurence Warren, also known as “BOLO,” a 53-year-old Cart-man of Paul’s Avenue, and Mr. Don Ashton, a 44-year-old Laborer from Ottley Hall.

Of the two individuals who were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, the critically injured victim later succumbed to his injuries that same day. Post-mortem examinations for all three deceased men are expected to be conducted soon to determine the exact causes of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased during this time of immense grief.

The RSVGPF is urging anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact Police Control at (784) 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810. All information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.