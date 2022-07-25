Payments to policyholders of BAICO under the ECCU Relief Programme

Policyholders of British American Insurance Company Limited (BAICO), whose names were published in the newspapers of July 22, 2022, and are eligible to receive payments under the ECCU Relief Programme
The office is located upstairs Coreas/Hazells Inc. (the entrance is opposite the Flow building on Halifax Street). The office will be open Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 4 pm.
Policyholders may also contact the office via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 784-451-2640 from July 27, 2022.