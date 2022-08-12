Payments to road workers in 2022 will be made via bank cards

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel on Wednesday said the 2022 road cleaning program is part of the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme (VEEP).

Daniel announced that workers will now be paid via bank cards instead of standing in lines, and he urged them to have their national ID cards ready when collecting their pay.

Under the VEEP, road workers will see an increase in their pay.

“As a result of VEEP, road workers will receive $50 per day instead of about $46 per day with BRAGSA”, Daniel stated.

A total of 491 gangs and truckers are employed over the course of eight days. Over $3 million is being spent on road cleaning.