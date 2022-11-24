PCCU sponsors Police Christmas carolling contest for the 11th year

POLICE COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION (PCCU) SPONSORS POLICE CHRISTMAS CAROLLING CONTEST 2022

The Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) Ltd. has once again partnered with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) in sponsoring the 2022 Police Christmas Carolling Contest. Since 2012, the PCCU has been a major sponsor of this very important event on the calendar of activities of the RSVGPF.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the President of the PCCU, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams handed over a sponsorship cheque in the sum of $3900.00 to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John as the Credit Union’s contribution to this year’s contest. Other persons present at the brief handover ceremony were Mrs. Ayanna Samuel, Manager of the PCCU, Coordinator of the Police Carolling Contest, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, and PC 353 Rockel Coombs, attached to the Public Relations and Complaints Department.

During the ceremony held in the Police Conference at Police Headquarters, ACP Williams stated that as part of the PCCU’s corporate social responsibility, it is imperative that the institution gives back to the community that it serves. According to ACP Williams, sponsoring the Police Christmas Carolling Contest is just one of the many ways in which the PCCU seeks to execute its vision to be the premier financial institution in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Excluding 2021, this is the ninth (9th) year since the PCCU has been sponsoring the Police Christmas Carolling Contest. We do so because we have experienced and seen the joy it has brought to the patrons who attend and the different groups that participate in it,” said the president.

In accepting the sponsorship cheque, Commissioner of Police Mr. Colin John expressed gratitude to the PCCU on behalf of the Police Force for sponsoring the Christmas Carolling contest for yet another year. He commended the board and management of the PCCU for their generosity and partnership with the RSVGPF over the years.

The Commissioner expressed optimism about the future undertakings of both organizations and stated that he is confident that the PCCU and the RSVGPF will continue to work together to realize tangible and mutually rewarding benefits to both organizations and their members.

Inset – left to right: ACP Enville Williams, President of PCCU, COP, Mr. Colin John, Mrs. Ayanna Samuel, Manager of PCCU, PC 353 Rockel Coombs and ASP Junior Simmons.