Peace Corps volunteers returning to SVG after extended break

Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean is ready to return to St Vincent and the Grenadines and the other Windward Islands after more than two years.

The EC92 Trainees arrived in Saint Lucia on Tuesday, which means Peace Corps Volunteers are returning. In the coming weeks, they will be undergoing a 10-week training program to prepare them to live and serve in our communities here in the Caribbean

On Tuesday 17 June, Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean said it looks forward to once again engaging with friends and partners in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines’ education sectors.

Volunteers will work in communities in the literacy area.

The first group of Peace Corps Volunteers arrived in the Caribbean in 1961.