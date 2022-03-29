Penniston man bites off piece of fellow villager ear

On 28.3.22, the police arrested and charged Kamal Small, a 30 years old Labourer of Penniston with the Offences of Aggravated Burglary and Grievous Bodily Harm.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 39 years old Labourer of the same address and at the time had a cutlass as a weapon.

He was also charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm to the 39 years old Labourer by biting off a piece of his ear.

The incident occurred at Dubois at about 10:50 a.m. on the 22.3.22