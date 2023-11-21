Pension in Sint Maarten to get a boost in December

Sint Maarten: Pension increase, retroactive payments in December

In December, Sint Maarten’s pensioners can celebrate as Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, Omar Ottley, signed an ordinance to increase the old age, widow, and orphan (AOV/AWW) pension.

The November 15-approved ordinance will help pensioners.

Pension payouts will rise under the new measure, providing greater financial security and stability.

The announcement by Minister Ottley clarified a key pension payment issue. He noted that the pension is prepaid, with November’s payment advancing December’s. The double payment (13th month) seniors receive in November is due to this agreement.

Retroactive payments are planned by the pension administration to reduce pensioners’ tax burden.

From January 2023, pensioners will get retroactive payments in December 2023. This protects pensioners’ finances while following budgetary restrictions.