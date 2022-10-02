Peru will host the OAS’s 52nd General Assembly from October 5-7

The 52nd OAS General Assembly will be held from October 5 to 7, 2022 at the Lima Convention Center (LCC), in Lima, Peru.

This will be the third time that the OAS General Assembly is held in Peru. The first time was in 1997 and the second time in 2010.

The General Assembly is the main organ of the OAS and is made up of the delegations of all the member states, generally headed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Each member state has the right to cast one vote. The decisions of the Assembly are usually adopted by majority, but in certain cases the rules require a two-thirds vote. The tradition of the OAS is to adopt resolutions by consensus.

The Assembly is in charge of defining the policies and mandates of the OAS, as well as the structure and functions of its organs.

It is in charge of the election of the members of the decentralized and autonomous organizations of the OAS such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Inter-American Juridical Committee and the Justice Center of the Americas , among others.

The 52nd Assembly will be the eighth of Secretary General Luis Almagro administration.

The OAS General Assembly has met annually since 1971. Previously, meetings of this nature had varied intervals and were called International American Conferences.

Since 1971, General 22 countries have hosted the regular General Assembly.

The schedule of the General Assembly has 4 sessions divided between Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7.

During the Assembly, the member states will elect:

• Three members of the Inter-American Juridical Committee (CJI)

• Two members of the Justice Studies Center of the Americas (CEJA)

• A member of the Administrative Court (TRIBAD)

• A member of the Audit Committee

The draft calendar for the General Assembly can be here. The calendar is subject to change until it is approved by the General Assembly itself.

There will also be activities before and in parallel to the General Assembly:

Monday October 3:

I Hemispheric Meeting of Youth of the Americas of the Young Americas Business Trust (YABT).

Tuesday, October 4:

YABT event (continued)

Business Forum

Place: Lima Convention Center