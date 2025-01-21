Lulley’s Opens New Location in Petit Bordel

Lulley’s Fishing Supplies Launches New Distribution Outlet

Lulley’s Fishing Supplies has announced the opening of their newest distribution outlet, ‘Peto Beach Bar and Groceries,’ in Petit Bordel, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“This marks a major step forward in our mission to serve the hard-working fisherfolk in rural and coastal communities on the leeward side of the island. We understand the challenges of sourcing high-quality fishing gear, and we’re committed to bringing our products closer and more accessible to you,” the release stated.

The company said they will stock all the trusted fishing tackle and supplies available at their stores on Bequia and in Kingstown, including:

Nylon, Ropes, Nets

Spear Fishing Gear

Rods and Reels

In its release, Lulley’s Fishing Supplies says they have always been dedicated to supporting the fishing industry with durable, reliable, and affordable gear.

“With this outlet, we’re making it easier than ever for fishermen in Petit Bordel and neighboring areas to access the tools they need to succeed,” the release stated.