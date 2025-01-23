Petit Bordel minor caught in firearms crackdown

RSVGPF MAINTAINS ZERO TOLERANCE ON ILLEGAL FIREARMS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to demonstrate that individuals found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition will be intercepted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

On January 21, 2025, acting on intelligence-led policing, officers executed a search warrant at the residence of a 17-year-old minor of Petit Bordel as part of an ongoing investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. During the search, officers discovered and seized the following prohibited items:

One (1) round of 9mm ammunition

One (1) round of Shotgun ammunition

Five (5) rounds of .380 ammunition

One (1) Webley Schermuly 12-gauge shotgun

The exhibits were properly labeled, secured, and later examined by the Gazetted Armourer of the RSVGPF, who confirmed their authenticity and ensured that they were fully functional.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court (SOC) on January 22, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the charges. The court imposed the following conditions:

Bail granted in the sum of EC$15,000 with one surety

The defendant must report to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

A curfew has also been imposed

A Social Inquiry Report is due by February 17, 2025

Case adjourned to February 24, 2025, for sentencing

This decisive action forms part of the RSVGPF’s continued efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal firearms and maintain law and order across the nation. The Police Force reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy on illegal firearms and urges members of the public to report anyone found in possession of illegal weapons, ammunition, or engaging in suspicious activities.

The RSVGPF commends the citizens who continue to assist police in upholding public safety and urges others to remain vigilant. Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms, criminal activities, or other offenses is encouraged to contact: