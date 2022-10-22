Petrocaribe oil arrives in SVG from Venezuela

Oil arrives in St Vincent from Venezuela under Petrocaribe

On Saturday morning, the MV Inmaculada, a cargo ship carrying 23,000 barrels of oil from Venezuela, landed at Lowmans Bay, St. Vincent.

This is the first supply of petrol to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the amended PetroCaribe Agreement which now offers a 35% discount on fuel prices for ALBA member nations.

Several logistical obstacles prevented the fuel shipment from occurring in September as planned.

The fuel discharge will take approximately two days, and most of it will be used by St. Vincent Energy Services Limited (VINLEC) to generate electricity.