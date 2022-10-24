PetroCaribe Oil will make electricity cheaper for all Vincentians

Cheaper electricity bills for all Vincentians was the message given by Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves during his keynote speech at the start of the Everything Vincy Expo on Monday in Kingstown.

Gonsalves was referring to the 20,000 barrels of oil being discharged at Lowmans Bay, St. Vincent, in accordance with the amended PetroCaribe deal, which grants ALBA member nations a discount of 35%.

“If you want to know what solidarity looks like, you should take a trip down to Lowmans Bay right now and see a ship called the Inmaculada, which is off Lowmans Bay outside the Vinlec power plant, delivering to us today almost 20,000 barrels of diesel for electricity at heavily discounted rates, which will mean cheaper electricity bills for everybody. And I want to thank and recognize the government and people of Venezuela for their solidarity in that regard”.

Several logistical challenges made it impossible for the fuel shipment to take place in September as scheduled.

The fuel discharge will take place over the course of two days, with St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) using the majority of the fuel to produce electricity.