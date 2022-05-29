Petrol price in St Vincent rises to 15.35 per gallon

Since the latest price control amendment took effect last Monday 23rd May 2022, the price of gasoline has once again fluctuated.

Petrol is now priced at $15.35 per gallon in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Diesel will cost 13.99 per gallon and low sulphur diesel will cost 15.17.

Currently, the wholesale price for petrol is 14.95, diesel is 13.13, and low sulphur dieselene is 14.51 per gallon.

Across the globe

Gasoline prices, Octane-95, 23-May-2022: The average price of gasoline around the world is 1.39 U.S. Dollars per litre. However, there is a substantial difference in these prices among countries. As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.

One notable exception is the U.S. which is an economically advanced country but has low gas prices. The differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for gasoline.

All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of gasoline is different. Use the drop menu to see the prices in gallons.