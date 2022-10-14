Pfizer Exec admits COVID vaccine never tested on preventing transmissions

During a hearing on 11 October on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, admitted that its vaccine had never been tested before its release to the general public on its ability to prevent the transmission of COVID when asked by Dutch politician and a current Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Robert “Rob” Roos.

“Regarding the question around did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market…No.,” Small replied with a smirk when asked by Roos if the Pfizer’ COVID vaccine was ever tested to stop the transmission of the virus before it entered the market.

She continued, “We have to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.”

It was not clear from the questioning of Ms. Small if she were referring to the Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) vaccine which is authorized under Emergency Use Authorization or Comirnaty which is the FDA-approved vaccine. Under an Emergency Use Authorization, vaccines cannot be mandated.

According to the August 2022 article, The Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know, it states that there “is modest vaccine impact on transmission” to prevent COVID infection.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU implemented a wide range of health policies with its EU Vaccines Strategy and initiatives, one being EU Digital COVID Certificates which exempted persons from “free movement” restrictions. The EU implemented “free movement” restrictions to slow down the spread of coronavirus and protect the health and well-being of all Europeans.

EU Parliamentarian Roos, exposed an alleged misinformation campaign by Pfizer with the release of his video tweet today. In it he called the actions “criminal”, “scandalous” and “a cheap lie.”

Below is a transcript of Roos’ Twitter post:

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re antisocial. This is what the Dutch prime minister and health minister told us. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others. You do it for all of society, that’s what they said. Today, this turned out to be complete nonsense.

“In a COVID hearing in the European Parliament, one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus.

“This removes the entire legal basis for the COVID Passport. The COVID passport that led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society. I find this to be shocking, even criminal.”

“This is scandalous. Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others.’ Now this turned out to be a cheap lie.

Source : Lynnwoodtimes