PH Veira & Company closes after 80 years in business on Nov. 14

After 80 years, PH Veira & Co Ltd closes its doors

P.H. Veira, one of the oldest enterprises in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will close its doors on November 14.

In a Facebook post, the business said that after more than 80 years of service, it would be liquidating all of its divisions, including a supermarket, hardware store, wholesale business, and bakery.

“We would like to thank previous and present employees, customers, suppliers, and well-wishers for their amazing service and support over the years,” the company stated.

The business marked its eightieth anniversary on June 25 of this year.