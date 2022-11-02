PH Veira & Company closes after 80 years in business on Nov. 14

After 80 years, PH Veira & Co Ltd closes its doors
P.H. Veira, one of the oldest enterprises in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will close its doors on November 14.
In a Facebook post, the business said that after more than 80 years of service, it would be liquidating all of its divisions, including a supermarket, hardware store, wholesale business, and bakery.
“We would like to thank previous and present employees, customers, suppliers, and well-wishers for their amazing service and support over the years,” the company stated.
The business marked its eightieth anniversary on June 25 of this year.
