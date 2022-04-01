Did you know that Philip Stephenson owns Petit St Vincent?

Together they went into the charter business and their first customer, Mr H.W. Nichols of Ohio, expressed interest in purchasing an island. The following year, Haze and Doug sailed the Grenadine chain and anchored at the then uninhabited Petit St. Vincent.

The island belonged to a woman who lived on the neighbouring island of Petite Martinique. Although it was rumoured that she would never sell, a deal was struck and arrangements were made for Haze, Doug and Mr Nichols to purchase the island and build a small hotel.

Work begins on the island

In May 1966, Haze and Doug returned to Petit St. Vincent to clear the necessary land. There was no water, electricity, food or means of communication. They lived on JACINTA for seven months, plucking their meals fresh from the sea. The Swedish architect, Arne Hasselqvist, who just so happened to be sailing in the area at that very time, met with Haze and agreed to design the 22 cottages and main pavilion.

Though the initial plan had been to find a manager for the hotel before completion in December 1968, Mr. Nichols asked Haze to stay on as a “temporary” manager. He did, and as time wore on, he eventually became the full owner of Petit St. Vincent.

Over the years, the hotel gained a loyal, repeat guest base. It was the first hotel in the Caribbean to become a member of the Leading Small Hotels of the World and one of the first hotels to be featured in Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report.

The resort you see today

In January 2007, Robin Paterson was sailing through the Grenadines on his yacht, ZANZIBAR, and immediately fell in love with the island. By coincidence, Robin’s friend Philip Stephenson sailed past Petit St. Vincent two years later on his yacht, GALILEO, and also became infatuated with its charm and beauty.

Phil and Robin purchased Petit St. Vincent in 2010. They wanted to further invest in the island while also preserving its legacy. They renovated the cottages and added a new beach bar and restaurant, and the hillside spa.

Often described in many “Top 10” lists as the perfect hideaway, the two friends continue to ensure the resort remains a place for those who appreciate life’s little luxuries and the true beauty of nature.