$15,000 Reward: Family of Phyllis Knights Pushes for Justice

Family members of Phyllis Knights are hoping for a breakthrough in 2025 in relation to her murder.

Knight’s mother, Sudda Bynoe, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said she is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of her daughter’s killer/s.

“I am offering $15,000.00 (fifteen thousand dollars) to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the murderer of my daughter Phyllis Knights of Dorsetshire Hill.”.

According to a police report, Knights’ died in a chopping incident at Dorsetshire Hill at around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, 10th July 2023.

The report stated that Knights, who was 26 at the time of her death, was discovered by a relative lying motionless in the family home, which she shared with her father.

Despite questioning at least two people in connection with the 26-year-old’s murder, no one faced charges.

In August of 2024, James Ashton, Knights brother, told local newspaper Searchlight that family members and some residents of the close-knit community of the East Kingstown area are confident that evidence points to one person being the culprit.

“if the person who is suspected is not the person who killed my sister, that can easily be proven as several pieces of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) evidence were collected by police investigators at the crime scene and from the suspects, but to my knowledge the evidence is sitting in a room somewhere at the Central Police Station in Kingstown,” James told the publication.