Pietro Addis is new General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan

British national Pietro Addis is the new General Manager Mandarin Oriental, Canouan.

Addis brings 15 years of luxury hospitality experience with Aman Group in Sri Lanka and General Manager roles with COMO hotels in the Maldives and most recently in Miami Beach.

The new General Manager speaks fluent English and Italian.

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan says, in his free time, you’ll catch Pietro in the kitchen going through his collection of cookbooks for the next delectable delight.

Meanwhile, Mandarin Oriental, Canouan has been selected as a shortlisted nominee in the 29th annual World Travel Awards for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022 and St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Leading Resort 2022.