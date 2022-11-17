Plane enroute from Haiti veers off runway in The Bahamas

This afternoon, an aeroplane experienced a runway excursion at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), prompting the Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) to launch an investigation into the incident.

Initial reports indicated that the C6-CAB-registered Embraer E110 aircraft was en route from Haiti when it experienced landing gear issues as it touched down at the LPIA.

According to reports, the plane skidded off the runway and landed in nearby brush.

At least 20 people were aboard the aircraft, and no injuries were reported.

Source : Loop Caribbean