Plans for a football stadium in St Vincent & the Grenadines underway

The Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will greatly benefit from FIFA in the not too distant future as plans for a football stadium is now underway.

Carl Dickson, President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), and his executive have purchased 5 acres of land in the Cane Grove area on which a football stadium will be built as the home for football in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister (Ag) Mr Saboto Caesar, the Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves and Minister of Sports Hon. Frederick Stevenson met with President Dickson, General Secretary of the SVGFF Devron E. Poyer and a four-member team from within FIFA’s Technical Department on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, to discuss the way forward for the project.

Following the meeting in the Cabinet Room, the delegation visited the acquired property.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, the Development Manager of FIFA’s Regional Office, Herve Blanchard, expressed his satisfaction with the diplomatic progress of President Dickson and his executive.

The multi-million-dollar project is expected to begin soon, as the first phase of the completion target is December 2023.