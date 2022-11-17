Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, stated that the vendors’ contribution to the country’s economy is greatly appreciated.

Gonsalves remarked, “They find an important way within their own capacity to provide for themselves and their families, and I recognise all of that as being extremely important, and we want to see vending done in an organised manner in the best way possible for the vendors and the community as a whole.”

On Thursday, Gonsalves stated that vendors must also recognise that they are a part of society.

“Vendors are a part of society; we must respect and value them, but they must also recognise that society does not belong solely to them.” Gonsalves told the gathering, “People must be able to walk the streets without interference; people must be able to conduct business from their buildings; people must be able to drive their vehicles, and we must keep the area clean.”

Gonsalves stated that the statements made by people, including the opposition, as the government attempted to clean the city shocked him.

“One of the most shocking things to me, knowing that Vincentians are exceptionally neat and clean, was the reaction of some, including opposition members.” Gonsalves stated, “When the town board attempts to clean the market, the opposition leader and other opposition members enter the market and make statements that we are not sufficiently appreciative of the work of the vendors and that we shouldn’t be cleaning in the market.”

Gonsalves reported receiving numerous telephone calls during the cleaning.

Don’t think you can pit me against the town warden and other members of the town board; I’m not a bad dog. Gonsalves stated, “I am a reasonable human being; I love and care for you, but we must do things properly for the benefit of everyone, including yourself.”