Critical Community Consultations Set for Union Island

PRIME MINISTER TO HOLD CONSULTATIONS

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will hold consultations with persons from Union Island who were impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, those in Private homes and Shelters.

The first consultation takes place on Wednesday July 24, 2024 at the Methodist Church Hall from 3pm.

On Thursday July 25, another consultation will be held in Clifton, Union Island at 1pm.

The consultations will address issues including the government’s response to the disaster, relief, recovery, reconstruction and the scheduled reopening of schools in September.