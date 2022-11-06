PM disappointed, wants businesses to light up like JAX this Christmas

As a nationalist and someone who has led this country for 21 and a half years, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is dissatisfied with the majority of the business sector’s attitude to this independence.

On Sunday, Gonsalves made these remarks on the WEFM radio show “Issue at Hand.”

“If you drive throughout the city, you will notice the buntings. The buntings are visible on government buildings. The government was a touch sluggish to distribute buntings last year. This year, they did it much early and the response was much greater.”

“Schools contacted my office requesting 100 flags, and significant crowds gathered in Victoria Park.” “On Rabacca, you can see how the people turned out, but if you drove about town, only a few private sector buildings have paraphernalia,” he remarked.

Gonsalves stated that the performance of JAX Enterprises was remarkable.

“You can observe how JAX prepares their location for independence. Why can’t other businesses perform comparable functions as JAX? I’m requesting that the private sector invest some money for the holidays. We must boost our spirits; start putting up your Christmas decorations earlier. I’m referring to these Christmas lights, which do not consume as much electricity as you may think. Certainly, by the end of this month at the latest, we should observe these things,” the Prime Minister stated.

Gonsalves states that in this regard, the communities have been performing well.

“Look, Point Village, in North Windward, look how they have been winning for so many years, but we have all kinds of issues that I see arise and take up so much valuable time over foolishness,” Gonsalves stated.