PM & FM meet Finnish Ambassador for climate, trade discussions

Ralph E. Gonsalves; Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Honourable Frederick Stephenson; Minister of Foreign Affairs held courtesy calls with His Excellency Pertti Ikonen; Ambassador of Finland to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, January 13, 2025.

The meetings provided a platform to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration between the two nations. Topics ranged from climate resilience and sustainable development to trade, education, and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and Ambassador Ikonen expressed interest in strengthening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges, including climate change, which disproportionately affects Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.