PM, Foreign Minister, and Consul General to hold Vincy Diaspora Dialogue

The SVG Diaspora Committee of NY Inc. under the auspices of the SVG Consulate in New York will host an event entitled “Vincy Diaspora Dialogue — Re-engaging the Vincentian Diaspora in the Post-COVID and Post-Eruption Era”.

The aim of the event is to provide Vincentians within the New York City Diaspora the opportunity to hear from and dialogue with the Honourable Prime Minister and meet the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and facilitate the re-introduction of the newly installed Consul General to the United States of America, Mr Rondy McIntosh.

The event will also afford the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Minister the opportunity to inform diaspora members of plans for re-engagement, as well as other initiatives currently in the pipeline.

The event will take place at the Friends of Crown Heights Educational Center in New York on Saturday, 24th September 2022 commencing at 7:00 p.m.The presenters for the event are Dr The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senator The Hon. Keisal M. Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Mr Rondy McIntosh, Consulate General, SVG Consulate in New York, United States of America.

Persons can view the live stream of the event on youtube via the following link: