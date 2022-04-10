Gonsalves says NDP gave legitimacy to attack on him

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has accused the leadership of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of giving legitimacy to the act of inflicting an injury to his head during a mass protest in Kingstown on August 5th, last year.

Dr Gonsalves made the allegation in parliament during the debate on the bill to amend the Teachers Pension Act last week Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that some teachers who lost their positions as a result of their non-compliance with the vaccine mandate might still have an opportunity to be reemployed in other areas of the public service where they are not required to take the vaccine but there are those who have decided that all they are going to do is “fight Ralph.”

Gonsalves said the fight against him began when persons were spurred on by others “for them to buss me head on August the 5th” during a protest against the bill to amend the Public Health Act, paving the way for mandatory vaccination.

“How you mean who buss me head?” Gonsalves said in response to a question thrown at him from the opposition side of the parliament.

“Who buss me head? One of the protesters buss me head,” Gonsalves said. “And what is amazing, the people who stayed backbeat drums, corrupt the drums. You know what they beat out? ‘The World Boss get buss head, he shoulda dead.’

“And people in the NDP leadership say all the people were doing is exercising their democratic rights to buss the Prime Minister head,” Gonsalves added.

Following his comments, the Prime Minister sat down.

Now one from the opposition bench got up immediately to oppose or object to what the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves sustained an injury to his head after alighting from his official ride about 80 yards away from the parliament building and proceeded to walk back under heavy security for the afternoon session of parliament on August 5th, 2021.

Layou resident Anna May Lewis is charged for the injury to Prime Minister Gonsalves. She has made several court appearances and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The hearing was earlier this year adjourned to December.