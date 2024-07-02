PRIME MINISTER VISITS UNION ISLAND

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has left for the Southern Grenadine Island of Union Island to meet with residents and assess the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Preliminary reports indicate that over 90 per cent of the island’s infrastructure is damaged, including homes, schools, Government offices and businesses.

Earlier today, a team of officials headed by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) left for Union Island carrying immediate relief supplies to residents such as food, water, health aid as well as other supplies.

The team comprised personnel from health, the security services, social protection as well as Bragsa, who will conduct an initial assessment of needs and damage on the island.

Security personnel will be dispatched to Union Island, Mayreau and Canouan within the next 24 hours.