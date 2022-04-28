PM Gonsalves bids farewell to former MP Calder Williams

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves paid his last respects to former Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament, Calder Benjamin Williams.

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Calder Benjamin Williams, former Leader of the Opposition and former Member of Parliament who passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, will be accorded an official funeral.

Official viewing of the body will be held at the House of Assembly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Dignitaries and officials will be invited to the viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The public will be invited to the viewing from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the New Testament Church of God in Chateaubelair. There will be a viewing and open tributes beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

Flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast on Friday, April 29th, 2022.