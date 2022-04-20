Prime Minister Gonsalves said to be doing well

Despite suffering excruciating pain on his right side on Thursday, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves left the country over the weekend for medical attention. He is now said to be doing well. Daniel stated: “From what I understand, he is doing well, and we hope that he will be back with us soon.”

“Our best wishes go out to him and we hope he will recover soon. While I have had the chance to work with him for a number of years, I know St Vincent and the Grenadines still need his expertise and experience. I can tell you that I learned a lot from him and he is not afraid to pass on his knowledge to all of us who served with him”.