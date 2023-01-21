PM Gonsalves leads delegation to CELAC 7th Summit

SVG Bids For CELAC Presidency

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to leave the state today for the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of the Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The regional meeting will focus on strengthening ties among member states and promoting peace throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister’s delegation comprises Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Hon. Keisal Peters, SVG’s Ambassador to Venezuela His Excellency Ambassador Gareth Bynoe, SVG’s former Ambassador to Venezuela Andreas Wickham and the Prime Minister’s Security Kendal Horne.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is vying for the presidency of the 33 member CELAC Organisation for 2023.