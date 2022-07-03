Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister, left the state on Saturday for the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which is to take place from 4th to 5th July 2022 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

As part of the meeting agenda, updates will be provided on Covid-19 and other emerging health issues, security issues, Haiti, the advancement of CARICOM’s agro-food system agenda, food and nutrition security, climate change, and the development of a CARICOM industrial policy.

The Gonsalves delegation includes Frederick Stephenson, Minister of the Public Service, and Ken Morris, Budget Director at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

It is expected that the delegation will return to the state on Wednesday, July 6th.

PM Gonsalves leads delegation to CARICOM meeting in Suriname

