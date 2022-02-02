PM Gonsalves leaves for Dubai next week

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will leave the SVG on Wednesday, 9 February, for the Gulf state of Dubai.

Gonsalves speaking on NBC radio, said he will depart on Wednesday afternoon aboard the Virgin Atlantic flight to London and then onward to Dubai.

“I will be away for about ten days; I am going there for the day of the exhibition, which is our day, the 14, the day of love”.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Initially scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonsalves said he has several meetings, and he is trying to see if he can add another country to his itinerary.

“I have to see how I can work that, to see if they can accommodate me while I am in that part of the world”.

Gonsalves did not mention which country or the persons he would wish to be accommodated by.