PM Gonsalves meets with OPANAL Secretary General in New York

In New York, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves met with the Secretary-General of OPANAL, Ambassador Flavio Roberto Bonzanini.

Ambassador Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of SVG to the UN, and Angie Williams-Jackson, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, accompanied the Prime Minister.

All 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries are members of OPANAL. OPANAL was established in 1969 by the Tlatelolco Treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In a densely populated area, it established the first nuclear-weapon-free zone (NWFZ) which prohibits direct or indirect testing, use, manufacture, production or acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Currently, the Prime Minister and his delegation are in the United States before their official one-week trip to Taiwan.